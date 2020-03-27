Burglar flees scene of crime on bicycle in Carlow

A burglar pedalled away from the scene of his crime in Carlow town. Gardaí are investigating the burglary of a commercial premises on Dublin Street shortly after midnight last night.

The front door of the premises was smashed and a number of mobile phones were stolen. The suspect was observed on CCTV fleeing the scene on a bicycle. Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow.

Separately, members of the divisional drugs unit observed a man acting suspiciously in Carlow town on Wednesday. The suspect, a man in his thirties, was found to be in possession of prescription drugs. Investigations are ongoing.