Coronavirus: Nationwide policing operation underway to enforce latest government restrictions

A major nationwide policing operation supporting the government’s latest restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus is now underway.

The focus of this activity will be on encouraging people to adhere to public health measures.

Thousands of gardaí on foot, bike and mobile patrols will be ensuring that people obey the social distancing guidelines as set out by the Taoiseach in his address this evening.

They will intervene where venues or outlets are not in compliance with regulations.

They will also be stopping groups who are not adhering to recommended measures.

People are being asked to be responsible and not to attend popular spots like beaches or mountain trails for overly long periods.

If crowds start to increase at these locations people are being asked to leave.

Commissioner Drew Harris says these high visibility patrols will pro-actively engage with people to provide re-assurance and social distancing during this time.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[/ul]