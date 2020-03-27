Covid-19 cases still number less than five in Carlow

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 is still less than five, new figures show.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. One person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east. There have now been 22 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March. There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, reveals:
- 54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases
- The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
- 419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%.