Covid-19 cases still number less than five in Carlow

Friday, March 27, 2020

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 is still less than five, new figures show.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. One person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east. There have now been 22 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March. There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, reveals:

  •        54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases
  •        The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
  •        419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
  •        Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU
  •        375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
  •        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)
  •        Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

