Covid-19 cases still number less than five in Carlow

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 is still less than five, new figures show.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. One person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east. There have now been 22 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March. There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, reveals: