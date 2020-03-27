De Paul to take over 100 cocooning units to help vulnerable homeless self-isolate

Charity De Paul will take over 100 ‘cocooning units’ for homeless people to isolate over the next couple of months.

It is part of over 300 across Dublin for those who have underlying health conditions.

Many homeless services have communal areas that are not ideal for people self-isolating.

The charity’s CEO, David Carroll, said they will begin to be filled in the next couple of days.

He said: “There is a process going on at the moment in order to identify people who have chronic health needs, such as people who are experiencing cancer, who have underlying heart disease or have had a stroke, or who have respiratory conditions.

“So those people will be identified and we will be filling those beds over the next couple of days.”

