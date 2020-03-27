Department of Foreign Affairs advises Irish on short-term Visas in US to come home

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish people in America on short-term visas to make arrangements to come home.

Flights are continuing to operate to Dublin from New York, Chicago, Boston and San Francisco.

The Department says the virus is becoming more serious each day.

America has over 82,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Over 500 people have died from the virus in New York, the State’s governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[/ul]