Gardaí recover stolen property worth nearly €18k in Sligo, Leitrim and Mayo

Gardaí in Sligo have disrupted ongoing criminal activities in Sligo, Leitrim and North Mayo, after recovering €17,800 worth of stolen property this week.

On Wednesday last, gardaí from Sligo and Ballymote Districts conducted an operation targeting individuals involved in stealing property from commercial properties in counties Sligo, Leitrim and Mayo.

The operation followed the theft of more than €23k worth of tools and equipment from four separate businesses in the region between March 23, and March 25.

In the course of this operation, gardaí intercepted individuals engaged in criminal activities in a remote location in Co Sligo.

An Garda Siochana carried out a number of searches, seized two vehicles believed to have been used in the commission of a crime, recovered €17,800 worth of stolen property, and seized assorted items and electronic equipment.

“Investigations are ongoing and further actions are planned as part of this operation. We are satisfied that we have disrupted criminal activities, which has been operating in County Sligo, Leitrim and Mayo,” said Supt John Lawless of Ballymote Garda Station, Co Sligo.

This investigation is ongoing and to date no arrests have been made, however gardaí are satisfied they have a definite line of inquiry.

“I want to reassure the public that our members are patrolling on a 24hour basis and that our service to the public hasn’t been affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Supt Lawless said.