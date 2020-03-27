Irish tourist in Peru quarantine as two guests at same hostel test positive

An Irish tourist is in quarantine in Peru, after two other guests staying at the same hostel tested positive for Covid-19.

The tourist is one of a number of Irish citizens who have been stranded in the South American country after it closed its borders and suspended flights in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Irish Government says it is working to try to organise a flight to bring them home.

Vet Lorna Moore is one of those stuck in the Peruvian capital Lima.

She said that while the embassy has been in regular contact, they have been unable to provide them with any news.

“It’s pretty much the same email saying that they’re working on getting flights organised and to be patient with them,” she said.

“But that’s all we’re being told.

“There’s no dates or times about when flights are going to be in. Originally at the start of the week we thought it was going to be Tuesday or Wednesday…but obviously that hasn’t happened.”