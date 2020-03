A man has been arrested and a gun was seized after an incident in Limerick and Clare last night.

Shortly before midnight, gardai stopped a car in Ballynanty, Co Limerick, after it was being driven at high speed in a housing estate.

After being chased by gardai, a gun was thrown from the car.

The driver of the car – a man in his 30s – was eventually stopped in Parteen, Co Clare, and he’s in Garda custody.