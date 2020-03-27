  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Students plant 1,000 trees at McGrath Park in Bagenalstown

Students plant 1,000 trees at McGrath Park in Bagenalstown

Thursday, March 26, 2020

A MASS tree planting in Bagenalstown recently was described as something to cherish, when 1,000 saplings were planted at the McGrath Park complex. The initiative was organised by students at Presentation de la Salle and Trees Now in collaboration Bagenalstown Improvement Group.

Trees Now is a Kilkenny-based tree-planting initiative with the goal of creating pockets of native woodland around Ireland, beginning with Kilkenny and surrounding counties. A local teenager in Pres de la Salle heard about the plan, which led to the mass tree planting. The student enlisted his schoolmates and a small army of 70 students from PDLS took park during the day.

There were 16 volunteers from the Bagenalstown Improvement Group and scheme workers. Tree surgeon Dan Sullivan instructed the group and Irish oak, Scotch pine, hazel and whitethorn trees were all planted, which will create a woodland and hedgerow at the complex.

Members of Bagenalstown Improvement Group, Trees Now and transition year students from Presentation de la Salle took part in the tree panting initiative

Students were out early in the rain to start planting with many staying for the whole day.

“It’s something to cherish,” said Paddy Gardiner of the improvement group. “It’s going to be remarkable for students that in 20 years’ time they could be out walking going for a football or soccer match and say I was part of that project.”

For more information about the Trees Now, project, check out www.trees-now.com.

Comments are closed.

By Michael Tracey
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tullow café thrives as sisters of mercy provide free food to hospital staff

Friday, 27/03/20 - 1:00pm

Volunteer groups rally around to help their local communities

Friday, 27/03/20 - 10:59am

Texaco art competition postponed

Thursday, 26/03/20 - 11:22pm