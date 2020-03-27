The Nine Stones to be closed this weekend due to Covid-19 fears

The Nine Stones will be closed for public health reasons this weekend.

Carlow County Council made an announcement in light of the on-going Covid-19 National Emergency and following consultations with An Garda Siochana.

Carlow County Council said it had decided in the interests of public health to close the section of roadway known as The Nine Stones serving the access route to Mount Leinster from 10am to 6pm on both Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 March 2020.

The road will be closed from the Corrabut Gap side at Kilbrannish and on the Borris side at Tomduff Cross. The council respectfully request the public’s cooperation to respect the closure.