Virtual education hub to ‘ease the burden on parents’

By Denise O’Donoghue

A new cross-platform teaching tool has been created which is hoped to help parents home-school their children while primary schools remain closed.

RTÉ’s new Home School Hub will run across its television and online platforms, providing primary school children with daily lessons from the comfort of their homes.

RTÉ and Macalla Teo, with support from Mary Immaculate College, collaborated to introduce a cross-platform teaching initiative on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, and rte.ie/learn.

Children will be able to watch, download and engage with curriculum-based content, project work, and fun activities to keep them entertained and learning.

“Children are already facing increased disruption to their everyday lives due to school closures, cancelled activities and more but we are aiming to help children and parents cope during these times of uncertainty,” said Suzanne Kelly, Group Head of Children’s & Young People’s Content.

Kids may be stuck inside but with RTÉ providing structured learning for both kids and parents we will keep everyone busy and occupied. Our goal is to ease the burden on parents with an easily accessible source of education for their kids.

Beginning on Monday, bilingual teachers will present three short class segments each morning from 11am to 12 noon on RTÉ2 aimed at first and second class, third and fourth class and fifth and sixth class before redirecting them to fun content and project work on rte.ie/learn and the RTÉ Player.

A catch-up programme later in the day, RTÉ Home School Extra at 4.15pm, will showcase video messages and content made by primary school children from all over the country.

All content will be presented by primary school teachers, modeled, and curated around the existing primary school curriculum. Content will be stockpiled for all primary school children and their parents across TV, rte.ie/learn and RTÉ Player.

“We are hearing about innovative and dedicated teachers all across the country finding new ways to support children’s learning while not in the classroom. This RTÉ Home School Hub will support and complement the ongoing efforts of teachers,” said Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]