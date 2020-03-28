An Post to extend opening hours

AN POST is extending opening hours and signing-on procedures in all of its post offices in Carlow to lower the risk to customers and staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

The company is taking a range of special measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff, while maintaining post office and mails and parcels services.

Customers affected by Covid-19 may nominate a ‘temporary agent’ to act on their behalf by completing a form that’s available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent. Post offices have introduced social distancing and other practical measures to safeguard customers and staff.

Staff will capture customer details directly, avoiding the need for them to handle counter equipment such as signing pads and pens. Display boards, floor signs and staff will remind customers to remain apart from other people while in the post office.

The company said that due to the exceptional commitment of its postal staff throughout the county, it will endeavour to maintain collection and delivery services for as long as possible.

Customers will be no longer asked to sign for mail deliveries requiring signature; rather, the postperson will sign to confirm the delivery in the presence of the customer. Undeliverable items will be kept at An Post local delivery offices for collection by customers on production of proof of address and photo ID.

The stamp price increase that was due to be introduced last Wednesday, 18 March, has been postponed indefinitely while the country is in crisis.

Debbie Byrne from An Post said the company “recognises that the coming weeks will be difficult for customers. Our hope is that ongoing practical response to the needs of customers will help us playing our part in the national effort.”