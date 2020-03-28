Carlow Arts Festival is the latest event to be cancelled

THE decision to cancel Carlow Arts Festival 2020 has been described as a massive blow and a devastating disappointment to the 231 artists, 94 additional staff and an expected audience of 51,000.

Organisers took the difficult decision this week to cancel its 41st arts festival in light of the Covid-19 situation. Carlow Arts Festival takes place each June and is one of six strategic arts festival in the country. While the Carlow event is the first of the six to cancel, it is expected the other major festivals will follow suit in the coming weeks.

“It’s a huge blow, we are devastated not to be presenting it,” said Carlow Arts Festival director Jo Mangan.

“It was such a tough decision to make, but it became clear over the past few weeks it was the prudent thing to do. We’ve had great support from the Arts Council and Carlow County Council, who have supported us through this, so that we are around to have a festival in 2021,” added Jo.

“We are the first to fall in terms of arts festivals, but over the coming weeks, I know we won’t be the only ones,” she added.

Jo pointed out that significant work had gone into creating this year’s programme, with a huge number of artists, contractors and additional staff already lined up for the June event.

“It’s not just the artists, our own staff and the crews, but all the roles that people don’t see, and ideally, as an audience shouldn’t see, like the stage managers, lighting, sound … all those people. We also had a huge programme planned this year with a lot of international acts in countries where they are currently on lockdown, so it became impossible,” stated Jo.

“We are devastated not to be bringing our programme to our audiences; it really was a fantastic programme this year,” she added.

The projected audience for Carlow Arts Festival 2020 was 51,000, the same as last year’s 40th anniversary event. Jo points out that the 2020 festival was expected to support 231 artists and 94 additional staff.

“We will be working on a programme for 2021 over the next few months, but it will have to be a programme that is in response to this and relevant to an audience in a year’s time …we will be a changed world and we would want a programme to reflect that,” Jo added poignantly.