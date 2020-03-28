Council to run community support helpline from Monday

A dedicated community support helpline is being set up in Carlow County Council to help at-risk members of the public get access to non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current coronavirus crisis. The free and confidential phoneline service will begin on Monday 30 March, with the lines open from 9am-5pm seven days a week. Its primary focus is on making sure that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels. The free contact number is 1800 814 300.

The helpline is the first initiative from the newly-established Covid-19 Carlow County Council Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations. The role of the forum is to ensure that there is a co-ordinated response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in order to support the local community, particularly our most vulnerable members.

Apart from the county council, the Community Response Forum includes a number of agencies and bodies such as the Health Services Executive, An Garda Síochána and other community, voluntary and sports representatives. The first meeting of the forum will take place tomorrow (Sunday) before the phonelines are open on Monday.

In a statement released today (Saturday), the council said that the forum would ensure that the wide variety of groups working across the county to help those in need would do so in an organised, collaborative and targeted way: “The Council’s COVID-19 Community Response Forum is there to ensure the very best use of the many resources assisting vulnerable persons with their daily needs at this unprecedented time, whether that is collecting medication, food shopping, social support and contact.”

County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan added: “There are a number of agencies, community and voluntary groups and individuals currently doing excellent work in delivering care to older and vulnerable people in our communities. These groups are currently operating independently of each other and Carlow County Council is to provide a targeted, integrated and co-ordinated approach to the delivery of these much-needed services to our more vulnerable citizens across County Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This public health crisis has changed life for so many, and we are here to help with that change. Our own staff, whose day jobs have changed due to this crisis, will be a key resource in the management and operation of this community support programme, along with our partner agencies/groups.”