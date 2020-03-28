Covid-19: 2km travel limit does NOT apply to food shopping

People have been advised that the 2km travel limit announced by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night does not apply to shopping for food.

At a hastily arranged press conference last night the Taoiseach said the drastic measures contained in the two-week total lockdown were necessary to try and combat Covid-19.

While everybody must now stay at home in all but a handful of circumstances – such as travelling to and from work that has been deemed an essential health, social care, or other essential service that cannot be done from home – people are still allowed to shop for food or household goods.

What’s more you can travel beyond the 2km limit for food shopping.

The public were also told that they can leave home for brief individual physical exercise or for farming purposes, but only within 2km of your own home.

We are advised that there is no need to panic buy or stockpile as supply chains are working well and will continue to do so.

An updated list of essential retail outlets has been published this morning.

They include shops selling food, drinks and consumer products, pharmacies, petrol stations, laundries, banks, post offices and pet shops.

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

