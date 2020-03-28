Covid-19: Government provides list of essential workers

By Michelle McGlynn
The Government has released a list of workers who are deemed essential during the Covid-19 pandemic.
These workers are identified as exempt from the lockdown with was ordered by the Government and came into effect at midnight.
All those who are not deemed essential is ordered to remain at home.
Seven key groups have been identified as exempt. Those groups are:
Healthcare and social care
Public and civil service
Utilities such as electricity, gas and water
Necessary goods, ie food and medicines
Financial services
Transport
Communications including journalists
Employers whose organisation is providing an essential service should identify those employees (including sub-contractors and so on) who are essential to the provision of the service and notify them.
They must also ensure that the latest public health guidance should be followed at all times.
If an employee has been notified by their employer that they are essential, they are permitted to travel to and from work.
When travelling to and from work, employees should at all times have work identification or a letter from their employer indicating that they are an essential employee as well as one other form of ID.
Those who are self-employed, a farmer or an agricultural worker or a member of the clergy should carry one form of ID at all times.
The list of essential workers are organised by industry below.
Agriculture and Fishing
farmers
farm labourers
farm relief service workers
others involved directly or indirectly in crop and animal production and related activities (including veterinary services), and workers involved in fishing
Manufacturing
the manufacture of food and beverage products
the manufacture of prepared animal feeds
the manufacture of work-wear apparel or footwear
the manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard and wood
the printing and reproduction of newspapers and other media services
the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products
the manufacturing of alumina; chemicals and chemical products
the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
the manufacture of products necessary for the supply chain of essential services; computer, electronic and optical products including semi-conductors; electrical equipment, machinery and other equipment (including agricultural and forestry machinery); medical devices; and medical and dental equipment and supplies
Repair and installation of Machinery and Equipment
the supply, repair and installation of machinery and equipment and industrial machinery and equipment for essential services
Electricity, Gas and Water
electric power generation, transmission and distribution
extraction and distribution of gas
water collection, treatment and supply
sewerage; waste collection, remediation activities and other waste management treatment and disposal activities
Construction
essential health and related projects relevant to the COVID-19 crisis, and supplies necessary for such projects
repair/construction of critical road and utility infrastructure
delivery of emergency services to businesses and homes on an emergency call-out basis in areas such as electrical, plumbing, glazing and roofing
Wholesale and Retail Trade
retail services in accordance with the separate “Updated Essential Retail Outlets” list
wholesale and distribution services necessary for the sale of food, beverages, fuel, medicines, medical products and devices and essential household products; takeaways and food delivery services
Transport Storage and Communication
land transport (for example, bus, rail and taxi services)
road, rail, sea and air freight
sea and air passenger services; ports and airports
warehousing and support activities for transportation including cargo-handling; postal and courier activities; network control and critical maintenance (including roads); and safety related functions
Accommodation and Food Services
hotels or similar providing essential accommodation (including homeless, direct provision and related services)
food and beverage service activities in accordance with the separate essential retail outlets list or for supply to a business engaged in an essential service
Information and Communications
the publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals as well as video, television programme production, sound recording, radio and television broadcasting; wired and satellite and telecommunications activities; internet and cloud providers; data centres and related services
Financial and legal activities
banking and financial services (including banks, credit unions and post offices)
accountancy, legal and insurance services necessary to support essential services and vulnerable people
Professional, Scientific and Technical activities
engineering, technical testing activities and analysis
scientific research and development activities
regulation, inspection and certification services necessary to support essential services
Rental and Leasing Activities
rental and lease of cars
light motor vehicles and trucks necessary to support the provision of essential services
Administrative and Support Services
Where necessary to support other essential services:
employment placement and human resources associated with the recruitment and deployment of workers
security activities to assist in the delivery of essential services and the securing of premises closed to the public
cleaning of buildings and industrial cleaning activities; business support activities which are necessary to support essential services included on this list; payroll and payment services necessary for the operation of businesses; data processing, hosting and related activities
Public Administration and Defence
Public administration activities necessary to support essential services and provision of social protection benefits (including Civil Service and Local Government):
An Garda Siochana, Garda Staff and the Garda Reserve
public order, safety, fire service and ambulance activities
the Defence Forces
emergency call answering service to ensure administration of justice
Prison services and Child Detention services
cyber-security
regulatory processes and certification required to ensure supply chains, food, medicine and general process safety
operation of botanical gardens, parks, forests and nature reserves
funeral services
religious personnel
office-holders and public representatives
Human health and social work activities
hospital services
paramedical and essential therapy activities
public health activities (including all those deployed to contract tracing and COVID-19 testing services)
laboratory services
drug treatment and addiction services
hospice services
pharmacy services
primary care, general and specialist medical practice activities provided by public and private providers
emergency dental practice activities
blood donation service
residential care activities (including nursing care, mental health and substance abuse, elderly and persons with disabilities, children’s residential services)
homecare home help and other community services
social work and social care activities (including disability services, mental health, child protection and welfare, domestic, sexual and gender based violence, homeless services including outreach)
ambulance/pre-hospital emergency care services
minor injury units
maternity services
health, social work, environmental, food safety regulatory activities
Community/Voluntary Services
community and voluntary workers, working in a publicly commissioned service, not otherwise included on the list, deployed to assist in the delivery of essential services
volunteer services operating under the local authority emergency management framework in accordance with public health guidance
Advice for non-essential services
If you are not engaged in the provision of essential services, then you are not permitted to travel to and from work until 12 April.
There will be a grace period until 6pm on Monday, March 30 for people who need to make necessary arrangements to wind down their activities in an orderly way.
This should however be done in a way that minimises travel and personal interaction as much as possible.
In exceptional circumstances, it is accepted that some extra time will be needed for a wind down of activity, or necessary for a site to continue to operate at a reduced level of activity, for example in complex manufacturing processes or very large construction projects.
Useful information
The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.
Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024
[/ul]