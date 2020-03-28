EuroMillions ticket worth €134k sold in small Cork village

A EuroMillions player in Co. Cork is €134,055 richer today after matching five numbers and one lucky star number in last night’s draw.

The winner, who bought their ticket in Conna, Co. Cork, was one number short of scooping the entire €24,704,307 jackpot.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for last night’s draw were: 11, 14, 27, 41, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 03.

The EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket was sold at English’s Foodstore on the Main Street of Conna, a village on the River Bride near Fermoy with a population of just over 300 people.

Tom English, owner of English’s Foodstore, said: “It’s a lovely little lift for the village and it’s a nice bit of news.

“A lot our business comes from our locals here in Conna and we do get a lot of passing trade but that has died off a good bit since the current health restrictions all over the country.

“We’ll be spreading the word to our customers today to get them to check their tickets and hopefully one of our locals is the winner”.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “If you find you are the winner of this prize, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it in a safe place and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize.”

The National Lottery spokesperson assured all winners that they can still claim their prizes despite recent operational changes made to their claims procedures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said: “All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre.

In light of the current circumstances, all of our lucky winners who have won prizes exceeding €15,000 will need to arrange an appointment by contacting our claims team customer.support@lottery.ie.

“Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players. The necessary preparations have been put in place so that all draw activity will take place as scheduled, with Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million draws being conducted as normal.

“As per our usual claims process, prizes up to and including €100 may be claimed at any National Lottery agent store across the country. Agents may pay higher prizes (up to and including €2,500) at their discretion. An Post Prize Claim Centres guarantee payment of prizes less than €15,000.”

