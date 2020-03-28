Funeral masses to be celebrated after crisis has passed, church says

The Catholic church has introduced stricter new guidelines to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Irish Bishop’s conference says funeral masses will from now on will be celebrated at a later date when this crisis has passed.

The body of the deceased will instead be brought directly to the place of burial.

There will also be no face-to-face confessions, while baptisms and marriages are no longer to be celebrated until further notice.

All priests who are aged 70 years or older and those who have underlying health conditions are not expected to take part in frontline pastoral ministry and are therefore excused from doing so.

Hospital visits will be conducted by full-time trained hospital chaplains and subject to the regulation of hospital management.

There will be no house calls (including First Friday calls) at this time.

“I too share your fears, your unease, your worries and the sense of loss in these days. This is a very strange and challenging time for us as a Church, as a country and as a world family,” said Bishop Larry Duffy.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]