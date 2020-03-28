Local politicians sponsor new St Leo’s soccer kit

A TALENTED group of soccer players from St Leo’s College, Carlow will not only impress with their football skills but also their eye-catching attire.

Members of the St Leo’s College U16 girls’ soccer team were delighted recently to be sponsored with a new set of jerseys thanks to cllr John McDonald and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Up to now the girls didn’t have a sponsor or their own team jersey, so this new addition to their kit has been most welcome.

The talented St Leo’s squad also includes two Ireland under-16 players – third-year students Kate McDonald and Emma Walker. Kate has recently signed for Wexford Youths, while Emma plays for Shamrock Rovers, while the schoolmates come together for the Ireland U16 team.

Team member Kerry Smith plays for Shamrock Rovers, while Katie Brennan and Niamh Brophy play for Carlow/Kilkenny under-17s. Other members of the St Leo’s team play for St Patrick’s Academy and Carlow Soccer Academy and had been looking forward to participating in the upcoming Gaynor Cup; however, the current Covid-19 crisis has changed all that.

St Leo’s College is clearly very proud of the team’s achievements and the squad is hopeful that when they finally get back onto the field following the current suspension of games due to the coronavirus, they can show off the new jerseys in all their glory!

“The team designed the jerseys themselves, black with a pink strip on it. They are delighted because they hadn’t a jersey of their own, so this is fantastic for them,” said cllr McDonald, who’s also Kate’s very proud dad.

“It’s fantastic for them to have two players on the under-16 team. The team was due to start playing this week; however, all that is on hold now because of the coronavirus, but hopefully they’ll get going again soon,” he added.