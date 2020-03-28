Rag Week shenanigans raised €15,000 for worth charities

A STAGGERING €15,000 was raised for good causes following this year’s Rag Week festivities.

Institute of Technology Carlow Students’ Union, in conjunction with The Foundry, EJ Morrissey’s, The Tullow Gate and Scraggs Alley, collected the money during Raise and Give (RAG) Week 2020 in February.

Charity events took place every day and every night, in an effort to raise and give money for three charities chosen by the Students’ Union – WWF (World Wildlife Fund), Carlow Mental Health, and Carlow Town First Responders.

Collection buckets were laid out around the venues for Rag Week charity events and generous donors dropped €3,200 into them. The Foundry donated €11,051.83, while the students’ union gave €750.

Students’ union president Thomas Drury said: “I’m overwhelmed with pride that the SU successfully collected its target goal of €15,000 for our three charities. So much work went into Rag Week in the hope that we could raise a large amount of money, but I never thought we’d be able to hit our target.

“We in the Students’ Union all feel a massive sense of reward that we are able to donate such a substantial sum of money. It just goes to show how important Rag Week is. This donation raises awareness of the actual reason we have a Raise and Give Week. Finally, I want to thank everyone who participated in the week. Students and staff were excellent, as were all the local businesses that supported us.”