Tim’s collection of artefacts will be sold in an online auction

A CO Carlow antiques collector is putting several items from the heyday of the British Empire up for auction today.

Pieces belonging to Tim O’Mahony from Borris dating from the 18th and 19th centuries recalling Ireland’s role under British rule will go under the hammer today, Tuesday 24 March, at Sheppard’s Auction House in Durrow, Co Laois. His private collection features Anglo-Indian and Islamic objects amassed from Irish country house sales, including Sheppard’s, over a 60-year period.

The sale will be held online at www.thesaleroom.com or www.sheppards.ie, by phone on 057 8740000 and by commissioned bids, but without bidders in the room because of coronavirus precautions.

With almost 600 lots and estimates ranging from €200 to €6,000, the collection features Chinese porcelain, Anglo-Indian ivory boxes and Native American objects as well as European, Mughal and Grand Tour art. Philip Sheppard from Shepherd Auctioneers said: “The cross-cultural collection encompasses the breadth and scope of Mr O’Mahony’s exceptional and eclectic taste, including decorative arts, paintings and fine furniture. The items and art from far-flung places, as well as closer to home, reflect Ireland’s role in British colonial history. Many of the objects are reflective of the Anglo-Irish landlord class, where the second son went to China and India as administrators and soldiers.”

Objects in the auction from Britain and Ireland include a pair of Cromwellian-period carved oak chairs and two oil-on-canvas paintings by Frederick Gerard Kinnaird (1864-81).

Mr Sheppard said that Mr O’Mahony has frequented the Durrow auction house “for as long as I can remember.

“Tim is a scholar collector and generous with his knowledge. The breadth and scope of the collection reflects his sharp eye, honed by scholarship and an insatiable quest for quality, and that’s the best way to collect.”