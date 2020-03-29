Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo

Sunday, March 29, 2020

By Joel Slattery

Gardaí are treating as a tragic accident the death of a six-year-old boy in Co Mayo who was found in a stream.

It happened at around lunchtime when gardaí were told the child was missing from his home in Rehins Fort, in Ballina.

“Shortly after 1pm, gardaí received reports that a six-year-old boy had gone missing from his home at Rehins Fort, Ballina,” a garda spokesperson explained.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in Castlebar where he was pronounced dead, the spokesperson added.

A post mortem will now take place.

