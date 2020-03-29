Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home

By Joel Slattery

The Irish tourists who couldn’t leave Peru due to the South American country being on lockdown are returning home, Táiniste Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney said that the flight has left the capital city Lima as “work continues to get all remaining citizens home” amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs also revealed that people from over a dozen other EU countries are also returning home from Peru.

Irish guests were staying in a hotel in the country where a tourist, not from Ireland, tested positive for the virus.

The Irish people were initially unable to get out of the country as the government closed the border and had suspended flights.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999[/li]

[/ul]