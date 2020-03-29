€1k donated by customers of man’s shop goes to SVP

A CHARITY fundraising idea by Detail Menswear has never been more timely, nor has it led to such a fitting winner.

At Christmas, the well-known shop at Potato Market, Carlow ran a gofundme page, asking people to make a donation of any monetary value they wished to St Vincent de Paul. Anyone who made a donation was entered into a draw for a Detail Menswear gift voucher worth €250.

“The money came through from gofundme last week and we then presented the proceeds of €1,035.77 to the local Carlow branch of St Vincent de Paul,” Philip McDonald, owner of Detail Menswear, told The Nationalist.

“It really is very timely for St Vincent de Paul, given all that’s going on at the moment,” added Philip.

There was also a very poignant winner of the draw.

“The lady who won was Siobhan Walsh from Dublin, and when I spoke to her she had buried her father the previous week. He always supported St Vincent de Paul, so she wanted to make a donation … it really was divine intervention that she won,” remarked Philip.

The Carlow branch of St Vincent de Paul was delighted with the donation, coming at a time when vulnerable Carlow families may need it most.

“The money will be put to very good use in these difficult times, so a big thank you to all the customers and staff of Detail Menswear,” said a spokesperson for St Vincent de Paul. “When this is over, remember to shop local.”