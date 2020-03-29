Elderly warned of fraudsters during Covid-19 pandemic

Older people are being warned to beware of fraudsters during the Covid-19 restrictions.

It was reported earlier this week that people in Co. Kerry wearing boiler suits were calling to homes pretending to be from the HSE and offering fumigation services.

Meanwhile, Europol has warned that criminals carrying out cybercrime attacks on organisations and individuals are using various malware packages to scam people.

Paddy Connolly, CEO of Age Action Ireland, said no volunteer or legitimate service provider would take offence at being asked for identification at the door.

Mr Connolly said: “No volunteer coming to the door is going to be insulted if you ask them for ID.

“If you close the door and go away to check their number, don’t check the number that they have given you at the door but actually ask what company they are with, what organisation or community group they are with, then go and phone the community group or whatever if you are not confident.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]