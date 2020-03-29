Flight carrying protective equipment for health staff due in Dublin today

A flight carrying almost €30m in personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers will arrive at Dublin Airport today.

File photo.

The Aer Lingus plane is en route from Beijing with masks, gowns and gloves among the items on board.

The Department of Foreign Affairs last night posted a video of the shipment before it was loaded onto the plane.

It is the first of a number of flights delivering more than €200m worth of PPE to the country.

There will be 10 more flights delivering more equipment here from China over the coming days.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that the PPE will be distributed to frontline workers tonight.

Meanwhile, the HSE will holding a media briefing at Citywest Hotel and Conference Centre in Dublin this morning.

The hotel is to be turned into a Covid-19 isolation for people who cannot isolate anywhere else and the Conference Centre will become a step down facility for patients who no longer need critical care.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]

[media=gns] [/media]