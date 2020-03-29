Middle-aged man vandalised nine cars in Carlow estate

WINDSCREEN wipers were ripped off the back of nine cars in a Carlow housing estate recently. The vehicles were vandalised in Monacurragh in the early hours of Thursday morning, 19 March.

One resident confronted the vandal as he got inside a car in the estate. However, the perpetrator absconded before gardaí arrived.

This vandal did not fit the stereotype, as he was believed to have been in his late 50s or early 60s.

“He broke the back wiper blades out of every car and threw them away,” said local resident Shem Brophy. “To do a thing like that on your own, it’s a bit mad!”

Shem said the man is understood to have made a veiled reference to being associated with the IRA. It’s thought he had a northern accent and was wearing a three-quarter length coat. Shem suspected he may have had a few drinks on board and possibly could have been looking for a place to sleep when he got into the car.

He was last seen heading out the Blackbog Road in the direction of Tinryland.

“You’d be concerned he could come to another place and damage cars,” said Shem, who appealed for information.

The man is said to be 5ft 10in or 5ft 11 with grey, unkempt hair.

Gardaí believe the individual later got a taxi from the Quinagh area to the bus stop at Carlow and another taxi from Potato Market to Carlow Railway Station, where he boarded the 7.10am train to Dublin. Gardaí are examining CCTV and ask anyone who may have noticed this man or engaged with him on the train to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.