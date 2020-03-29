Pathways at Forest Park are ‘literally disintegrating’

OAK Park Forest Park is “literally disintegrating”, according to a local councillor, who urged the council to take action and replace the wooden walkways at the popular tourist spot. Cllr Fergal Browne raised the matter at the March meeting of Carlow County Council, pointing out that the pathways within the park were “literally disintegrating”.

“Are we waiting for the claims before we do anything about repairing them?” cllr Browne remarked to council management. “It’s not good enough,” he argued.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan stated that an application for funding for Oak Park Forest Park under the amenity scheme had not been successful. She accepted a “sizable amount of work” had to be done, adding that the council would now have to “try to find the funding” for the work within its current budget.