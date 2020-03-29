Stage shows scheduled for April postponed until later in the year

HUNDREDS of talented Carolivans were due on stage this April, cheered on by an estimated 5,000 patrons at Visual, sadly however, Covid-19 became the ultimate showstopper.

Spotlight Stage School was due to perform at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre with Time to Shine next week, but events forced the postponed of the show, which features hundreds of local children.

“Ultimately it’s about the safety of our teachers, our students and parents,” said Stuart O’Connor of Spotlight Stage School. “Look, the show was huge in our lives and in the lives of the kids, but in the grand scheme of things, when you consider all that’s happened, it’s very minor,” said a philosophical Stuart.

“We need to take a step back, take stock and take a deep breath for the moment, but we’ll be back bigger and better. “Provisionally we’ve set a date of mid-September to run the show,” he added.

Stuart admits that early on in the crisis, given the huge numbers of children involved in their show and the realities of a theatre setting, they had considered that having the show in April may not happen.

“We delayed releasing our tickets because we knew it probably would be wiser where you have a scenario of eight sold-out shows and over 200 children backstage every night,” explains Stuart.

“We didn’t want to put parents under that stress, but then the decision was made for us with the official announcement,” he adds.

Another local show eagerly anticipated during the month of April was Striking Productions’ performance of the musical Legally Blonde.

Again, featuring a stellar cast of talented local performers, Legally Blonde was due to run in Visual from 20-25 April.

“We’re a member of AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) and a total of 47 shows have been cancelled or postponed across Ireland,” said Robert O’Neill of Striking Productions.

“We are very lucky because our show can go ahead and we have a new date of five performances from 4 to 8 August. Our cast, our lighting contractors, set designers and most of our orchestra are available, so we have been very lucky,” he added.

“It took a while for the gravity of this to sink in for a lot of people, but so many societies have been affected and many don’t have the funds to continue with their shows,” explained Robert.

He praised the support of Music Theatre International (MTI), Visual and fellow AIMS groups across the country over the past few weeks.

“So we’ll have Legally Blonde in August, Sister Act Jnr in October and then the Christmas Show in December … it will be busy,” smiles Robert.

Tickets for Legally Blonde this August are now on sale from the box office at Visual.

Kayla Kehoe (centre as Deloris), Michelle McMahon (right as Michelle) and Tracey Rea as Tina in Striking Productions’ presentation of ‘Sister Act’ last year

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie