Young creatives invited to apply for funding to hold Crinniú event

CARLOW County Council’s Creative Ireland team has just announced an exciting opportunity for young people to unleash their inner creativity and apply for funding to hold a Cruinniú na nÓg event.

This year’s theme is ‘The sky is blue,’ which marks the 200th anniversary of Carlow native John Tyndall’s birth. Tyndall was the founder of our current understanding of climate science, the greenhouse effect, weather and climate change. He also discovered why the sky is blue.

“This year, Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow invites applicants to consider ‘the sky is blue’ as a theme. This could take the form of an eco-friendly event, a blue-themed happening or a science-related event … the sky is the limit, let your imaginations run wild,” says Sinead Dowling, co-ordinator for Creative Ireland Carlow.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a national day of creativity for children and young people, which will take place on Saturday 13 June and is co-ordinated by the arts office of Carlow County Council.

Young people aged up to 18 years’ old can apply as an individual or as a group, but applications must be supported by an adult leader/teacher/youth worker. Two grants are available with a total fund of €800.

Application forms can be downloaded from www.carlow.ie or from the council’s arts office, Athy Road, Carlow by emailing anolan@carlowcoco.ie. The closing date for applications is 24 April at noon.

For all enquires, call Sinead on 059 9170301 or Aileen Nolan on 059 9136203.