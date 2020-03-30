22 clusters of coronavirus in nursing homes nationwide

There are now 22 cluster cases of the coronavirus in nursing homes nationwide.

The Health Minister is meeting with Nursing Homes Ireland this afternoon to discuss the number of cases among the elderly.

There are now 2,615 cases of the coronavirus here. Of the 43 patients who had died by midnight last Friday, 38 were age 65 or older; one each was in the 25-34, 35-44 and 45-54 year-old age brackets and two were aged 55-64.

The most recent figures show 22 clusters of the infection are in nursing homes, with 20 in the east of the country and two in the north-east.

Age Action says the group nature of nursing homes – including shared eating areas – means those living there are at greater risk.

Nursing Homes Ireland, meanwhile, says staff in nursing homes need more funding and better personal protective equipment.

CEO Tadhg Daly says staffing is also a major concern.

“We need to ensure that the staff in the sector are supported,” said Mr Daly.

“(We also need to ensure) that there is appropriate testing and very quick turnaround time in terms of the results of those tests so the staff that don’t have Covid can get back to work as quickly as possible.”

Outside of nursing homes, those over the age of 70 are being reminded to cocoon and not leave their homes for their own protection.

Cocooning, introduced by Leo Varadkar last Friday, is a measure to protect those who are most at risk if they contract the virus.

Officials say the coronavirus hits any age but doctors say you are more likely to get sick from it if you are over the age of 70.

Since the new restrictions have been put in place, GAA clubs across the country and retailers have come together under a new initiative to support the elderly. Local task forces are working to get food and essential supplies to those who need them most.

The advice for elderly is to stay indoors, while people are being asked to only visit those who are cocooning if they are providing essential care.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]