Handball centre in Dublin to open as walk-up testing facility for Covid-19

The new handball centre on Dublin’s Sackville Avenue is to become a walk-up testing facility for Covid-19, opening later this week.

Capacity at a testing centre in North County Dublin is also being increased.

Croke Park will have both a drive-in and a walk-in facility to check people for the virus.

All testing centres are for people with designated appointments only.

Earlier today, it was reported that the coronavirus test centre at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh is expected to reopen later today.

The facility was closed yesterday.

This was due to a lack of test kits but also as the centre was “up-to-date on referrals in the Cork and Kerry area”.

It is understood that new referral appointments will be issued this morning and this will result in the facility reopening.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]