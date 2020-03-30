Irish citizens stranded in Peru touch down in Dublin

Update: The flight with over 130 Irish citizens who were stranded in Peru has landed at Dublin Airport.

Earlier: More than 130 Irish citizens will touch down in Dublin airport today after they were repatriated from Peru.

The country closed its borders two weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Irish government had to seek diplomatic approval to rescue them.

The British Airways flight from Lima landed at London’s Heathrow Airport this morning and a connecting flight to Dublin is due this afternoon.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, thanked the Peruvian authorities for their help.

“Our embassy arranged for the transfer by road of many of our citizens from remote parts of Peru to the airport in Lima, journeys which in some cases took over 24-hours,: she said.

“The Tánaiste spoke with Peru’s foreign minister on Thursday, 26 March.

“Ireland is very grateful to the Peruvian authorities for facilitating the departure of our citizens.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]