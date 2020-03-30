Irish Rail operating 60% reduction in services as new timetables take effect

New public transport timetables have taken effect, with Irish Rail operating a 60% reduction in service.

Bus operators are to follow suit on Wednesday, while there has been a drop in passenger numbers by around 80%, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NTA say it is confident social distancing will be possible with reduced services and passengers.

CEO Anne Graham says she expects the number of people using public transport to reduce even more.

“We’ve seen a reduction in passenger numbers of about 80%,” said Ms Graham.

“And we expect that following the latest Government announcement in terms of requiring only essential workers and essential trips to be happening by public transport, we expect to see the number of trips down by at least 90% if not more.”

