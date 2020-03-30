Man, 20s, injured in Dublin stabbing

Monday, March 30, 2020

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Dublin city.

He has been rushed to hospital, but is expected to make a recovery.

This assault took place in Cathal Brugha Street at 7am this morning.

When gardaí arrived, the man was slumped on the ground with a stab wound.

Emergency services attended the scene and brought the man to the Mater Hospital nearby.

His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Garda Forensic Investigators are currently at the scene and investigations ongoing.

