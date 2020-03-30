  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested by gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Cork

Man arrested by gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Cork

Monday, March 30, 2020

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary in Cork have arrested a man in his late 20s.

Gardaí said that at around 2.30am this morning, the man broke into a house in the Mahon area.

When discovered by the homeowner, he proceeded to assault the woman using a metal travel mug.

Gardaí said the male fled the scene when disturbed by another member of the household.

The woman, aged in her 50s, received injuries to her head. No property was taken from the premises.

The man was later arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said that investigations ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

22 clusters of coronavirus in nursing homes nationwide

Monday, 30/03/20 - 1:05pm

Covid-19: More than 283,000 people receive social welfare payments

Monday, 30/03/20 - 12:25pm

Handball centre in Dublin to open as walk-up testing facility for Covid-19

Monday, 30/03/20 - 12:25pm