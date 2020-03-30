One person injured in collision between truck and Luas

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

One person has been injured in a collision between a Luas and a truck in Dublin.

It happened on the Red Line at the Benburb/Queen Street junction at around 9am this morning.

Photos from Dublin Fire Brigade show damage to the truck and to the front of the tram which has derailed.

The facade of a pub has also been damaged.

One person, the driver of the tram, was treated for injuries which are not life-threatening. Gardaí said he was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

They added that no other injuries were reported.

Gardaí said traffic diversions are in place as the Luas has been pushed off track and will take some time to repair.

There are currently no Luas services running between Blackhorse and The Point.