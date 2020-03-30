  • Home >
‘Shock and sadness’ in Mayo after boy dies in tragic drowning accident

Monday, March 30, 2020

The six-year-old boy who died tragically in Mayo yesterday has been named as local child Louis Chen.

He was found in a stream close to his home in Rehins Fort, Ballina yesterday afternoon, after being reported missing.

He was pronounced dead in Mayo University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.

The child’s family are well known in the area, where they run businesses.

Local councillor Mark Duffy says the community will support the grieving family – despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One thing we do well in Ireland is grieve our loved ones who have passed,” said Mr Duffy.

“Given the ongoing circumstances we face in society at the moment that can be difficult and that can be a challenge.

“All we can do in the Ballina community here is be with the family in spirit.”

Mr Duffy added that the young boy was taken far too soon.

“It’s just extremely tragic circumstances.

“I think there is a lot of shock and sadness in the area at the moment.”

