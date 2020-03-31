Ambassador to US tells Irish students to go home ‘as soon as possible’

Daniel Mulhall

The Irish Ambassador to the United States is telling Irish students in the country to return home as soon as they can.

The US now has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world according to research by Johns Hopkins University.

Flights are still operating from a number of cities in the country to Dublin.

Ambassador Daniel Mulhall said: “I know how reluctant you will be to alter your plans and go back to Ireland.

“But in the current circumstances, our best advice to you is that you should go back to Ireland.

“There are still flights from a number of US cities and reluctantly I would suggest to you that you ought to contact your airline to check on flight availability and make your way back to Ireland as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, New York’s governor has issued an urgent appeal for medical volunteers amid a “staggering” number of deaths from the coronavirus.

“Please come help us in New York now,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said as the state’s death toll climbed by more than 250 in a single day to a total of more than 1,200 victims, most of them in the city.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]

