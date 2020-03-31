Askea volunteers make masks for health staff

AN Askea initiative saw over 100 protective masks created for frontline healthcare workers last week. Spearheaded by Fr Tom Little, it was decided to create protective masks after hearing about a shortage for frontline healthcare workers in hospitals. Fr Little was instructed on the necessary design and set about creating them along with volunteers at Askea Community Centre on Friday.

The simple-but-effective masks were created from cellophane, foam and ribbons and later dispatched to an undisclosed hospital.

“The frontline people are incredible. We have to try to support them,” he said.

Volunteers included Catherine Brennan, Norah Holohan, Helena O’Reilly, Michael Shannon and Mary Walsh. Fr Little said more volunteers could have been found, but social distancing issues meant the group had to be kept small.

There is a community effort going on in Askea Community Centre, with childcare workers keeping in contact with senior citizens.

Mass is also being celebrated on a daily basis in Askea at 9.30am and broadcast live online.