Gardai are investigating the circumstances behind the discovery of a body of a woman in her 50s in Dublin today.

According to Gardai the body of the woman was discovered in unexplained circumstances at a house in the Killiney area earlier today.

The course of the investigation will be determined by the post-mortem which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The Garda statement said investigations are ongloing and no further comment would be made today.