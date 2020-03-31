Bus and rail services curtailed as passengers stay at home

NATIONAL transport services Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann have curtailed their services to Co Carlow amid falling passenger numbers and tight restrictions on social distancing because of Covid-19. Both companies started to operate a shorter timetable yesterday (Monday).

‘We wish to advise customers that we are introducing revised timetables for services across many routes until further notice. These timetables are designed to provide a public transport service across the country for those who need to travel, while reflecting the reduced passenger numbers on public transport and the most up-to-date advice and guidance from the health authorities in relation to physical distancing,’ a statement by Iarnród Éireann said.

Both the bus and train companies advise customers to check timetables online and to buy tickets ahead of travelling.

The Local Link evening services in counties Carlow, Wicklow and Kilkenny on door-to-door routes (DRT) are being suspended, effective immediately. These resources are being deployed to the delivery of community support services for passengers who need medical and food supplies within rural areas, in particular the elderly, the vulnerable and the sick.

During the day, Local Link is working with local authorities, agencies, community and volunteer groups, the GAA and An Garda Síochána to ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of trusted and co-ordinated support services over the coming weeks and months. They’ll provide additional trips, where possible, to buy groceries and will make contact with passengers who are not travelling but may require assistance. They’re offering a collect-and-deliver service, where possible, from pharmacies and local shops for passengers, delivering critical medical supplies to the elderly, the vulnerable and sick within rural areas. Those in need of such support should contact their Local Link provider directly.