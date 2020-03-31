Carlow service keeping in touch with elderly and vulnerable

A SIMPLE phone call can make all the difference in these scary times. That is the experience of a Carlow service that has been calling hundreds of elderly people to ensure they are okay. We may not be able to stay close together due to Covid-19, but that hasn’t stopped the Care and Repair Service operated by Carlow Development Partnership from staying in touch.

“The anxiety and worry have escalated with the elderly community,” said service co-ordinator Niamh Murphy. “It’s just a constant worry and people are very appreciative of the call. For some people, it might be the only call that they get.”

Prior to the pandemic, the Care and Repair Service also did DIY jobs free of charge for the elderly, but that service has been suspended for the foreseeable future. Over the years, the service has built up a client list of around 300 elderly people, who are now receiving the calls. Included on that list are the names of 30 vulnerable people.

Around a dozen staff from the service and the wider development partnership have been volunteering to do the calls, assuring the elderly that the current crisis will pass and also providing them with advice and information.

One woman was badly missing her Sunday Mass and staff were able advise her about a live broadcast. “By telling her that, it made her day. It can be something as simple as that,” said Ms Murphy. “You cannot put a monetary value on the befriending side. To hear the thanks on the phone from an elderly person just for a phone call … it’s very humbling, to be honest.”

If the need is great and the person is willing, the Care and Repair Team can link in with agencies and groups such as St Vincent de Paul, the community policing unit and public health nurses to seek support. Following a befriending call last week, the service contacted the community policing unit to help an elderly person who needed her prescription filled and could not do it herself.

The Care and Repair Service invites those in need to phone 059 9720733, seven days a week. The befriending call is open to all, but the prescription collection service will be geared towards those who need it most. If a person is in a position to pick up their prescription, they should continue to do so. One request for a packet of cigarettes was gently declined.

“If there’s a lady a mile-and-a-half up lane and she is on her own, we need to get to her first,” explained Ms Murphy. “We don’t want anyone to feel isolated or in need. If you have no-one to call on, absolutely call on us.”