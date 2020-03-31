Carlow tanning salon is shut down after garda visit

A CARLOW tanning salon closed its doors following the intervention of gardaí last week.

Gardaí received a number of calls that a large number of people were going in and out of the salon on Thursday, in spite of the government’s stance that non-essential businesses close.

“When we went down and visited, there were a number of people in there,” said a garda spokesperson. “We spoke with the proprietor of the premises and after some considerable conversation he agreed to close the place down.”

Gardaí have powers under the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act, 2020 to close a premises that is deemed non-essential, but the owner did so on their own volition. It’s believed that about ten women were on the premises at the time.

The vast majority of salons and hairdressers had made the responsible decision to close prior to last week because they were unable to comply with physical distancing.

Gardaí conducted a significant number of checkpoints and patrols over the weekend following the announcement of a two-week lockdown, which will continue this week. Licensed premises are also still being visited to ensure they are not operating, but no breaches have been detected.