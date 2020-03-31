Church services on webcam will keep parishioners connected

SPREADING the word has never had such a reach as parishes across the diocese turn to webcam to stay connected. With Masses no longer advised, parishes have been coming up with novel ways of staying in touch and staying connected with their parishioners.

In St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, the webcam is being used for daily Angelus, daily Mass, weekend Mass and it will also bring the Easter services to parishioners. Like many parishes, they have also used Facebook live posts to bringing religious services to the people.

“We’ve have had a great response – huge feedback,” said Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen/Killeshin. “We’re being watched from all over the world on webcam … Australia, America, and so many, of course, from our own parish. Like everything, people do turn to God when times are difficult and I know that there are families that are making it part of their daily routine and bringing prayer into their lives. We all need each other’s prayers.”

Bishop Denis Nulty has also strongly urged the use of webcam, local radio broadcasts and RTÉ services to encourage the faithful to enter into spiritual communion.

“It is strange that at a time when we are being invited to pull together as a people and as a diocese, the wisdom of staying apart and following health authority guidelines is of the utmost importance. I am also very conscious that this is a time when there is a great need for prayer and I welcome the fact that all our churches will be open for quiet prayer and reflection,” said Bishop Nulty.

All are encouraged to check out www.kandle.ie for up-to-date news and resources, including a list of parishes that have webcams so that you can join in prayer and watch Masses and other church services taking place. Also, check out your parish website, Facebook page, Twitter page or app.

The following are webcam links to some parishes:

Askea (Saturday, 7pm; Sunday, 10.30am; weekdays, 9.30am) www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam

Baltinglass (Saturday vigil, 6pm; Sunday, 11am) www.baltinglassparish.ie/webcam

Borris (Sunday, 11am; weekdays as normal) www.borrisparish.ie/web-cam

Carlow cathedral (weekday Mass, 10am) www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Graiguecullen (Saturday vigil, 6.30pm; Sunday, 11.30am; weekdays, 10am; Angelus and Rosary will be broadcast at noon each weekday) www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin

Leighlinbridge (Sunday, 11am; weekday Masses as normal in Leighlinbridge and Ballinabranna) www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/leighlinbridge-parish-carlow

Rathvilly (Saturday, 7.30pm; Sunday, 11am; normal weekday schedule) www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-rathvilly

Tullow (Saturday, 7.30pm; Sunday, 11am) tullowparish.com/our-parish/webc.