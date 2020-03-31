Council offices close, but online service continues

THE council has closed all of its offices to the public, including the municipal district offices in Bagenalstown and Tullow, with the exception of some very limited public access, strictly by appointment for certain housing/homeless services.

Only priority services such as water supply and waste water services will continue to be maintained, as well as emergency response services such as roads maintenance, public lighting and housing maintenance, together with minimal waste management/street cleansing services and a minimal parks maintenance service.

County Carlow Fire Service will continue to operate as normal, but the motor tax offices will be closed. However, postal and online motor tax services will continue to operate.

Planning applications will continue to be accepted by post. Submissions can be accepted by post and/or electronic means to planningdevman@carlowcoco.ie.

Planning files may be viewed online. Alternatively, please refer your query to planningdevman@carlowcoco.ie.

General information on council services can be accessed online and the council is asking members of the public to avail of these services by post or by contacting 059 9170300 from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.