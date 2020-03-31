Dublin teacher donates school’s PPE equipment to health staff

Schools are being encouraged to donate leftover personal protective equipment to healthcare staff.

A Dublin teacher yesterday got permission from her school’s management to bring the PPE to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Amy Doolan got 40 bottles of anti-bacterial soap, goggles and 6,000 pairs of gloves and brought them to the facility.

She is now encouraging others to follow her lead.

“I think schools would have a large quantity of equipment in their labs, like in their presses and in their storerooms, that they may not even realise,” she said.

“Like today [Monday] 6,000 pairs of gloves – that’s a large quantity that Connolly Hospital are delighted to receive to protect their front line workers.”

Meanwhile, the President is urging people to “stay patient” with the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement last night, Michael D Higgins called on people to “stay the course” and show solidarity by keeping our distance.

He said what people are being asked to do now will bear fruit in the weeks ahead.

He also praised the efforts of health workers and those in essential services and expressed his sympathies to people who have lost loved ones to the virus.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]