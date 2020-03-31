Get texting to support 65 Roses Day

CARLOVIANS are urged to show their support for people living with cystic fibrosis and their families by donating online at 65rosesday.ie on Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day, Friday 10 April. The annual flag day is the largest fundraising event of the year for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and unfortunately collections have had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

At this time of unprecedented challenge, now more than ever, CFI needs your support so it can continue to provide much-needed support for people with the condition in Ireland. You can get behind the appeal by donating online at 65rosesday.ie.

Among the well-known faces to lend their support to this very worthy cause was deputy John McGuinness, who recently attended the national launch of the fundraising campaign. Ireland has the highest incidence of CF in the world and some of the most severe types. Almost 1,400 people live with CF in this country and the number is increasing each year as a result of improvements in treatment and care.

According to recently-published statistics from the Cystic Fibrosis Registry of Ireland, 18 people with CF were registered as being from Co Carlow in 2018.

CFI depends almost entirely on the public for the provision of its services and 65 Roses Day hopes to raise more than €200,000 for much-needed services for people. This includes the additional counselling and advice as well as other services put in place to deal with support required for people with cystic fibrosis, who are in the high-risk group from Covid-19.

People can support 65 Roses Day by donating online at 65RosesDay.ie or texting Fight CF to 50300 for €4 (texts cost €4). Cystic Fibrosis Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.60.