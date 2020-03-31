HSE releases information on minimising risk during sex in Covid-19 pandemic

By Anna O’Donoghue
The HSE has released information on the best sex practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.
While there is no evidence that coronavirus can be sexually transmitted, it can be passed on through close contact with someone who has the virus, therefore being sexually active with another person involves some risk of getting the virus.
HSE Sexual Wellbeing have updated their website with a series of guidelines on how to minimise the risk of contracting the illness.
Here is what they advise:
Use condoms and dental dams to reduce contact with saliva or faeces, especially during oral or anal sex and avoid rimming (mouth on anus) as it might spread coronavirus.
They advise you to avoid sex and especially kissing if you or your partner has symptoms of coronavirus, for example, fever, cough or shortness of breath.
If you develop symptoms of coronavirus, you should self-isolate and phone your doctor.
You should also avoid sex if you or your partner has a medical condition that can lead to a serious illness because of coronavirus. Medical conditions include lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, cancer or a weakened immune system (for example, having unsuppressed HIV and a low CD4 count).
Find out more about at-risk groups.
They also added that there are significant restrictions to public STI services because of the coronavirus situation.
Find out more about these restrictions.