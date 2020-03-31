Hundreds tested at Tinryland test centre for Covid-19

MORE than 300 people have been tested at the drive-through Covid-19 test centre in Tinryland since it opened last week.

An average of 60 tests a day have been carried out at Tinryland GAA grounds, with numbers escalating over the weekend. Between 300 and 400 people are believed to have been tested altogether. It’s understood the supply of test kits and personal protection equipment has been a factor at the Carlow test centre as well as nationally, but the service has remained consistent.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow remained under five as of Monday evening, with that figure undoubtedly set to rise in the next week as more results become known.

In the first three days of testing at the Tinryland facility, there was a significant amount of no-shows from people who had appointments. It’s believed those who failed to attend may have been waiting for a period for a test and in the interim either felt better or didn’t turn up for other reasons. It’s hoped the new testing criteria introduced last week will ensure that those who need the test will get it.

Healthcare staff from Carlow and Kilkenny are performing the tests, while ten volunteers from Tinryland GAA Club are providing security at the facility, covering various shifts.

Chairperson of Tinryland GAA Bernard Mullen lauded the work of the testing staff. “The ladies here testing are unbelievable. They are from Carlow and Kilkenny, a 50/50 spread. Anyone who is pulling up for tests is being put at ease straightaway. They are very good at their job,” he said.

“You see people coming in the gates … they are worried and stressed. They are driving into the unknown, but I’d say 99% drive out with a smile on their face. That’s purely down to the ladies manning the place. They are unbelievable.”

Mr Mullen also said that people from Tinryland and the wider community have been immensely supportive. Mr Mullen joked that well-known dietician Jenny Craig would be needed to help them lose weight due to the public’s generosity.

“The response from the community and town has been unbelievable,” he said.

The latest number of cases confirmed in Carlow published on Monday puts the county at lowest in the country.

There has been a suggestion that Carlow may have a higher number of confirmed cases, but these have been accounted for in Kilkenny’s figure.

The Department of Health maintained the published figure was accurate.